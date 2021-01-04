Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$42.00 at UBS Group

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PPL. BMO Capital Markets cut Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from an “outperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$38.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.20.

Shares of TSE:PPL traded up C$0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting C$30.81. 993,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,540,714. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.84. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of C$15.27 and a 12-month high of C$53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.09.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.3399998 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Leslie O’donoghue purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$28.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,888.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$492,547.82.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

