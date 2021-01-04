Peony Reaches Market Cap of $78,904.23 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Peony has a market cap of $78,904.23 and $6,224.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can now be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. During the last seven days, Peony has traded down 39.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00016910 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002312 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 80.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,126,134 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

