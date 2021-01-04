Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director David L. Mead sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $25,980.00. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 86,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEBO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.22. 51,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,534. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.81 million, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.97. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $39.28.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $52.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.88 million. On average, analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

