pEOS Hits Market Cap of $277,096.45 (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. pEOS has a total market cap of $277,096.45 and $2,888.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pEOS token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network and Chaince. During the last week, pEOS has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00029402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00124641 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $75.08 or 0.00235433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.12 or 0.00527164 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00276745 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00018938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00049878 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 tokens. pEOS’s official website is peos.one . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one

Buying and Selling pEOS

pEOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and Chaince. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

