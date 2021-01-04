PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $153.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.17% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.88.
Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $148.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $204.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $148.77.
In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 25.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.
