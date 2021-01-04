PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $153.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.17% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.88.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $148.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $204.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 25.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

