Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) PT Raised to $18.00

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI opened at $13.00 on Monday. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $350.56 million, a PE ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Perion Network will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter worth about $436,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Perion Network by 471.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 62,360 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Perion Network by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 159,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 37,925 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in Perion Network by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 486,015 shares in the last quarter. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

