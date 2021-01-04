Perlin Hits Market Cap of $11.97 Million (PERL)

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Perlin token can currently be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges including Binance and Bilaxy. Perlin has a total market cap of $11.97 million and $1.75 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Perlin has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00029953 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00125534 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 51% against the dollar and now trades at $86.60 or 0.00267326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.82 or 0.00521146 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00272555 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00018703 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00050660 BTC.

Perlin Token Profile

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,139,908 tokens. Perlin’s official message board is medium.com/perlin-network . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork . Perlin’s official website is perlin.net

Buying and Selling Perlin

Perlin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Perlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

