Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Upgraded to “Market Perform” by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of ILPMY remained flat at $$0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday.
About Permanent TSB Group
Featured Story: Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Permanent TSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permanent TSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.