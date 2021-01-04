Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Upgraded to “Market Perform” by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ILPMY remained flat at $$0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday.

Get Permanent TSB Group alerts:

About Permanent TSB Group

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc provides financial services to retail, and small and medium sized enterprises. It offers current accounts; retail, corporate, and institutional deposits; mortgages; consumer finance, including term loans, credit cards, and overdrafts; treasury assets; and wholesale funding.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Permanent TSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permanent TSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.