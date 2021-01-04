Perpetual Protocol Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.42 Million (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded up 31.8% against the U.S. dollar. Perpetual Protocol has a total market cap of $23.78 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perpetual Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00004333 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00029659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00125929 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.44 or 0.00258646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.50 or 0.00535395 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.33 or 0.00284031 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00019188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00051014 BTC.

About Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,647,070 tokens. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perpetual Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

