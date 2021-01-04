Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.26% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Personalis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Personalis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $36.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.03. Personalis has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $46.80.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 31.11% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Personalis will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Llp Abingworth sold 115,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $3,361,087.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $39,534.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 534,511 shares of company stock valued at $14,893,418. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSNL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 45.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 100.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis during the second quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Personalis by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

