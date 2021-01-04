PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Shares Down 7%

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)’s stock price dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.60 and last traded at $35.75. Approximately 541,591 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 372,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.45.

PETQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PetIQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Get PetIQ alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average is $32.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $162.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.90 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PetIQ news, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PetIQ during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 549.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 289.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000.

About PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.