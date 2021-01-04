Peugeot (OTCMKTS:PEUGF) Shares Up 1.6%

Peugeot S.A. (OTCMKTS:PEUGF)’s share price was up 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.95 and last traded at $28.09. Approximately 9,918 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 823% from the average daily volume of 1,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.65.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.90.

About Peugeot (OTCMKTS:PEUGF)

Peugeot SA is a holding company, which manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components, and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment, and Finance.

