Peugeot (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.28

Peugeot S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUGOY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.28 and last traded at $27.71, with a volume of 22806 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Peugeot from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peugeot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Peugeot in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Peugeot in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.53.

Peugeot SA is a holding company, which manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components, and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment, and Finance.

