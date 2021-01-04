Phala.Network (PHA) Price Hits $0.11

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Phala.Network coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC on exchanges. Phala.Network has a market cap of $14.67 million and approximately $14.55 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phala.Network has traded up 23.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00029633 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 108.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.06 or 0.00316533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00126613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.44 or 0.00520197 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00279225 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00018641 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00050240 BTC.

About Phala.Network

Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,163,325 coins. Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network . The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network

Phala.Network Coin Trading

