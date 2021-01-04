Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Price Reaches $0.0143

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Phantasma Energy token can now be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $699,669.75 and approximately $2,690.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded down 32.5% against the US dollar.

Phantasma Energy Token Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 48,797,602 tokens. Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

