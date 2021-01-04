Phantasma Price Hits $0.0721 on Major Exchanges (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Phantasma token can now be bought for approximately $0.0721 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Switcheo Network, Kucoin and Bilaxy. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and $177,208.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,454.44 or 0.99741570 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00009166 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00018247 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00010754 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00058428 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Gate.io and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

