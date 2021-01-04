Phantasma (SOUL) Trading Down 15.5% This Week

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Phantasma token can now be bought for about $0.0653 or 0.00000212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Kucoin, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a total market cap of $3.69 million and $223,197.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,079.19 or 1.00777910 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008862 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00018383 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00011537 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00042004 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bitbns, Hotbit, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

