Physiomics Plc (PYC.L) (LON:PYC) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Physiomics Plc (PYC.L) (LON:PYC) were down 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.15 ($0.09). Approximately 750,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,838,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.35 ($0.10).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.81. The firm has a market cap of £6.96 million and a PE ratio of -71.50.

About Physiomics Plc (PYC.L) (LON:PYC)

Physiomics Plc provides consulting services to pharmaceutical companies in the areas of outsourced quantitative pharmacology and computational biology in the United Kingdom, the European Union, and the United States. It offers modeling, simulation, and data analysis services covering various ranges of oncology research and development using its proprietary Virtual Tumour predictive software.

