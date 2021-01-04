PieDAO DOUGH v2 Price Tops $0.92 on Exchanges (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 token can currently be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00002963 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market capitalization of $7.76 million and $162,076.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00029702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00125972 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.29 or 0.00258734 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.53 or 0.00536646 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.33 or 0.00284637 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00019094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00051140 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 73,593,231 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,445,478 tokens. The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org . The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao

PieDAO DOUGH v2 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

