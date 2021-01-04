Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL)’s stock price rose 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.35 and last traded at $28.65. Approximately 957,869 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 722,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.55.

PLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average is $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $398.44 million, a P/E ratio of -41.99 and a beta of 0.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the third quarter worth $47,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.