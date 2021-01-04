Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Trading Up 9.2%

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)’s stock price was up 9.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.82 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 345,674 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 445,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.92.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a market cap of $152.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.00% and a negative net margin of 25.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIRS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 639.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the period. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

