Pigeoncoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $71,590.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $408,770.79 and approximately $71,590.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000184 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 6,912,499,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

