Pillar Price Tops $0.0211 on Top Exchanges (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Pillar has a market capitalization of $5.48 million and approximately $17,168.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pillar token can now be purchased for about $0.0211 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pillar has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00043021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $106.88 or 0.00338328 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00034739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00023312 BTC.

Pillar Token Profile

Pillar (CRYPTO:PLR) is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

