Pillar Tops One Day Trading Volume of $17,168.00 (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. Pillar has a market cap of $5.48 million and approximately $17,168.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pillar has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pillar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0211 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00043021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.88 or 0.00338328 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00034739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00023312 BTC.

Pillar Token Profile

Pillar (CRYPTO:PLR) is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

