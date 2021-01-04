PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.28

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.28 and last traded at $54.27, with a volume of 5388 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.18.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.68.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 42.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 19.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 247.7% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 50,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 35,729 shares during the period.

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

