Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Up 15.4% This Week

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $3,326.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00025559 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.19 or 0.00281332 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00037743 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $395.15 or 0.01274956 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001766 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 54.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 449,279,283 coins and its circulating supply is 424,018,847 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

