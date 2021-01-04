Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PNFP. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $64.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.35. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.35. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $297.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $483,051.50. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $240,607.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 207,100 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,509,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

