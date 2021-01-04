Piper Sandler Boosts The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target to $25.00

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on REAL. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The RealReal from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The RealReal in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $19.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 3.62. The RealReal has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $22.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The RealReal will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The RealReal news, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 152,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $3,086,774.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 204,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,139,230.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,527 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $35,933.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,020,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,168,367.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 582,026 shares of company stock worth $9,762,949 in the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 3.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in The RealReal by 17.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal during the second quarter worth about $132,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of The RealReal by 213.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 609.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 108,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

