Piper Sandler Lowers Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) to Neutral

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.26.

Shares of FTNT traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.56. 1,054,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,136. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $153.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.11, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,723,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $783,699.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $238,995.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,686 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,532. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

