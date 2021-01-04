Pirl (PIRL) Market Cap Hits $999,517.35

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirl has traded down 26.1% against the dollar. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $999,517.35 and $21,728.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pirl alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 67.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,587,252 coins. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.