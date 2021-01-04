Pivotal Research Upgrades Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) to “Buy”

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was upgraded by analysts at Pivotal Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00. Pivotal Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UAA. Stifel Nicolaus raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Under Armour from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.16.

NYSE:UAA opened at $17.17 on Monday. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 397.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 63,087 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,758,000 after purchasing an additional 29,553 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 316.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 35,868 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Under Armour by 0.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 212,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

