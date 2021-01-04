PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

PJT stock opened at $75.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.95. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $79.39.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $297.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.99 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.50%. Research analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,980,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

