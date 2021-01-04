Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) rose 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 2,313,324 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 818,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

