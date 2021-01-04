PlatonCoin Market Cap Tops $10.85 Million (PLTC)

PlatonCoin (CURRENCY:PLTC) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. PlatonCoin has a market capitalization of $10.85 million and $314,550.00 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlatonCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and LATOKEN. Over the last week, PlatonCoin has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PlatonCoin Profile

PlatonCoin’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,140,874 tokens. PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance . The official website for PlatonCoin is platonfinance.com

Buying and Selling PlatonCoin

PlatonCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatonCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatonCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatonCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

