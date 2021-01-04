Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Shares Down 8.4%

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)’s share price traded down 8.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.37 and last traded at $5.45. 638,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,044,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $5.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $733.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.27.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 34.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $31,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 232,544 shares of company stock worth $1,031,331. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 64,972 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 874,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

