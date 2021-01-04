PlayChip Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $438.00 (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One PlayChip token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN. PlayChip has a market cap of $9.58 million and approximately $438.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PlayChip has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00043380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $113.46 or 0.00350246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00036460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014764 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00023867 BTC.

PlayChip Profile

PlayChip (PLA) is a token. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip . PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com . PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

