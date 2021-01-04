PlayGame Price Tops $0.0000 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 4th. One PlayGame token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinTiger. PlayGame has a total market cap of $39,996.01 and $235.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PlayGame has traded up 27.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00029972 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 106.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.14 or 0.00318819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00127528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.29 or 0.00528356 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00283718 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00018923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00050393 BTC.

PlayGame Token Profile

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 tokens. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg

Buying and Selling PlayGame

PlayGame can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

