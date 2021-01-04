Playgroundz (IOG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,496.00

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 23.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Playgroundz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $810,328.16 and $3,496.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Playgroundz has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 tokens. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

Playgroundz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

