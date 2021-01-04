Pmeer (PMEER) Trading Up 1.2% Today

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. Pmeer has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pmeer coin can now be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pmeer has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pmeer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00029806 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00127335 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.88 or 0.00267405 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.13 or 0.00532787 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00284414 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00018915 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00051100 BTC.

About Pmeer

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. Pmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.net

Pmeer Coin Trading

Pmeer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pmeer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pmeer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pmeer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.