PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Trading 6.7% Higher

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) traded up 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. 4,236,386 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 345% from the average session volume of 951,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

PTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of PolarityTE in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PolarityTE in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.55.

The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 179.96% and a negative net margin of 1,152.56%. The company had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PolarityTE, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,032 shares of PolarityTE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $31,652.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,187.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,546 shares of company stock worth $47,657. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 89,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 49,590 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 196,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 115,624 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

About PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE)

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

