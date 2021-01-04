Polis (POLIS) Price Hits $1.09

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Polis has a market cap of $10.70 million and approximately $36,350.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded 39.9% higher against the dollar. One Polis coin can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00003359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, STEX, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00012814 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 92.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, STEX, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

