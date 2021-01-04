Polkadot Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.52 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Polkadot has a total market cap of $8.52 billion and approximately $3.24 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 54.6% higher against the US dollar. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for about $9.50 or 0.00030066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00126275 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 52.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.15 or 0.00272720 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.11 or 0.00525829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00279414 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00018696 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00051016 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00017674 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot’s total supply is 1,030,806,711 coins and its circulating supply is 896,747,505 coins. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network

Buying and Selling Polkadot

Polkadot can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

