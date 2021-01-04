Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) PT Raised to $40.00

Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.09% from the company’s current price.
PBKOF traded up $8.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.35. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.53. Pollard Banknote has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $28.49.
Pollard Banknote Company Profile
