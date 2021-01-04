Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) PT Raised to $40.00

Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.09% from the company’s current price.

PBKOF traded up $8.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.35. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.53. Pollard Banknote has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $28.49.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

