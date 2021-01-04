Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Price Hits $157.60 on Top Exchanges

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $272,054.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. One Polyient Games Governance Token token can now be bought for $157.60 or 0.00504158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00029788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00128142 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.12 or 0.00269101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.00 or 0.00527847 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00282179 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00018894 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00050680 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token launched on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,550 tokens. The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games

Polyient Games Governance Token Token Trading

Polyient Games Governance Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

