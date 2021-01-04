Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $708.99 Million

Brokerages predict that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will post $708.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pool’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $675.16 million and the highest is $728.00 million. Pool posted sales of $582.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year sales of $3.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.20 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.50.

POOL stock opened at $372.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $345.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 0.86. Pool has a 1-year low of $160.35 and a 1-year high of $391.49.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total value of $1,801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,505 shares in the company, valued at $38,007,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.05, for a total transaction of $3,670,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,819,031.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,049 shares of company stock worth $21,314,267 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pool by 5.7% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 28.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,872 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth $6,423,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 14.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

