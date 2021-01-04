POPCHAIN Market Capitalization Hits $145,553.12 (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 233.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded 235.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. POPCHAIN has a market cap of $145,553.12 and approximately $48.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POPCHAIN token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including GDAC, LBank, Bit-Z and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000121 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

POPCHAIN Profile

POPCHAIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global . POPCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/popchain . The official website for POPCHAIN is www.popchain.org

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Bit-Z, CoinBene, Bilaxy and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POPCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

