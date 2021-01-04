Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 82.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,309 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Power Integrations worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of POWI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 100.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,287,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $514,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656,180 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,841 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,184,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,940,000 after buying an additional 1,195,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Power Integrations by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,086,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,591,000 after buying an additional 1,042,650 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in Power Integrations by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,102,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,104,000 after buying an additional 634,670 shares during the period. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations stock opened at $81.86 on Monday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $82.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.11.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $121.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.18 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

Several equities analysts have commented on POWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.83.

In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $257,871.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,215,610.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $3,263,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,930 shares of company stock valued at $7,279,447. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

