Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $84.65

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $84.65 and last traded at $82.90, with a volume of 3880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.86.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on POWI shares. Cowen increased their price target on Power Integrations from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.11.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.18 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 45.94%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

In related news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $257,871.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,322 shares in the company, valued at $7,215,610.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $562,938.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,930 shares of company stock valued at $7,279,447. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Power Integrations during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Power Integrations by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Power Integrations by 43.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 100.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile (NASDAQ:POWI)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

