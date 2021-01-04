PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) One Day Trading Volume Hits $231,859.00

PowerTrade Fuel (CURRENCY:PTF) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, PowerTrade Fuel has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. PowerTrade Fuel has a total market capitalization of $6.89 million and $231,859.00 worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PowerTrade Fuel token can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PowerTrade Fuel alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00042847 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.86 or 0.00337536 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00035112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015466 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00023876 BTC.

PowerTrade Fuel Token Profile

PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) is a token. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,719,525 tokens. PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PowerTrade Fuel is power.trade

PowerTrade Fuel Token Trading

PowerTrade Fuel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerTrade Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerTrade Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PowerTrade Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PowerTrade Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PowerTrade Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.