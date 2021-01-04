Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.08

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.08 and last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 11517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

PGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average of $5.58.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 321.21% and a negative return on equity of 105.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $67,550.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 268,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rick L. Sterling sold 9,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $67,795.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,253.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,988 shares of company stock valued at $223,114 in the last three months. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGEN. Third Security LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 84,021,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Precigen by 152.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,750,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Precigen by 59.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 403,960 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Precigen by 15.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 557,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 72,613 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Precigen by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precigen Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

